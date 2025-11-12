Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Korean Drama Obsession and Future Plans
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is unstoppable with her soaring success across Tollywood and Bollywood. Now, the talented actress has set her sights on a new horizon, expressing her keen interest in exploring Korean entertainment.
Rising Global Star
With back-to-back hits, Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity has soared. Crowned the ‘National Crush’ after Pushpa, the pan-India sensation is now eyeing Korean cinema, aiming to expand her stardom beyond borders and connect with international audiences.
K-Drama Dreams
Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed her love for Korean dramas and expressed interest in acting in one. However, being highly selective, she said she’d only take up a project that truly inspires and excites her.
Lockdown Obsession
Rashmika Mandanna shared, “During the lockdown, I had plenty of time and got hooked on 16-episode K-dramas. My love for them grew so much that now I watch them whenever I get the chance.”
Back-to-Back Releases
Rashmika Mandanna recently scored a hit with the horror-comedy Thamma, where she portrayed a vampire. Her latest outing, The Girlfriend, a multi-language romantic drama, premiered on November 7, further cementing her pan-India appeal.
Busy and Blesse
Rashmika Mandanna has two films lined up for release and is currently working on Cocktail 2 and Mysa. Off-screen, reports suggest she’s engaged to Vijay Deverakonda, with wedding celebrations expected soon.