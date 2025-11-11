How Rashmika Mandanna Stays Fit: Complete Workout and Diet Routine Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna believes fitness is more than just looking good on camera. For her, it’s about feeling strong, confident, and empowered while respecting her body and maintaining overall well-being.
Health Secrets
Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called the National Crush, continues to impress fans not only with her films like The Girlfriend but also with her dedication to fitness. Despite her busy schedule, she never misses a workout. Here’s a look at her fitness and diet secrets.
Holistic Health
For Rashmika, fitness goes beyond appearances. It’s about feeling strong, confident, and respecting her body. She emphasizes a balance between mental and physical well-being, making health a holistic part of her lifestyle.
Workout Regimen
Rashmika trains over four times a week, combining kickboxing, cardio, yoga, and weight training. Her viral 100kg deadlift showcases her commitment to building both strength and flexibility, inspiring fans with her disciplined fitness routine.
Fitness Routine
Rashmika’s diet plays a crucial role in her fitness. She begins her day with apple cider vinegar, focuses on vegetables and eggs, enjoys light soups for breakfast, opts for a low-rice South Indian lunch, and keeps herself well-hydrated.