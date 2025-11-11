Image Credit : Asianet News

The Girlfriend revolves around Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student played by Rashmika, who is deceived into a relationship with a younger college student, Vikram (Dheekshith). As the bond turns toxic, she must find a way to reclaim her independence. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh, produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni.

After The Girlfriend, Rashmika has already announced her next film, Mysaa, where her first-look poster shows her in a bold, intense avatar, hinting at another powerful performance on the way.