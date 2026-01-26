- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Coorg’s ‘National Crush,’ known for her bubbly roles from South Indian films to Bollywood, is now exploring new horizons in her career. Here’s the latest update on her evolving journey.
Moving Beyond Bubbly Roles
Rashmika Mandanna, widely adored as the ‘National Crush,’ is redefining her career by moving beyond lighthearted, bubbly roles. From South Indian cinema to Bollywood, she is now exploring serious, female-centric films while continuing commercial projects. This shift reflects her desire to showcase depth and versatility as an actor.
Upcoming Films Spark Curiosity
Her upcoming projects, The Girlfriend and Mysaa, have already caught public attention for their heroine-driven narratives. Both films promise engaging, serious plots with Rashmika at the center. Fans and critics alike are eager to see how she balances mainstream appeal with these layered, challenging roles.
Choosing Roles by Instinct
Rashmika emphasizes that her choices are instinctive rather than strategic. “I accept a project only if I like the story,” she explained. She insists that her method of selecting films remains consistent, driven by the quality of the script rather than external pressures or trends in the industry.
Advocating Strong Female Characters
Rashmika hopes for more well-written, powerful roles for women in cinema. “We have the talent to captivate audiences,” she said. She also expressed her desire for more women storytellers and directors in the industry, aiming to create opportunities for diverse, authentic narratives led by female perspectives.
Exploring Diverse Genres
Looking ahead, Rashmika is eager to explore biopics, period films, and other genres. “I don’t want to limit myself. I want to explore all dimensions of art,” she shared. Her focus is on substance over style, aiming to win hearts with strong performances rather than just glamour.
