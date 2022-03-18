Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is everything well between Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn?

    Looks like not all is well between Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, at least that is what their social media says.

    Image: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan/Instagram

    Social media is abuzz with whether everything is all right between actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn or not. On Friday, the internet users were taken by surprise when a video showcasing Ajay Devgn fuming over Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Rang Barse’ song, went viral. In fact, upon seeing the video, even Amitabh Bachchan could not hold back his feelings and threatened of punishing him.

    Image: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan/Instagram

    It happened so that Ajay Devgn was shooting a small clipping for all his fans to wish them Happy Holi. However, he felt that there was something missing, because of which he gave a couple of takes. When Ajay couldn’t put his finger on what was missing, the man recording the video asked him to sing Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song (and also Bollywood’s Holi anthem) ‘Rang Barse’. That is when Ajay flipped and decided to not shoot the video further.

    Image: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan/Instagram

    If you still have been wondering what exactly has happened, then relax. It was rather a banter between the actors to promote their upcoming film ‘Runway 34’ which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The date, March 21, is when the makers of the film will be revealing a fresh update on the film.

    Image: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan/Instagram

    Responding to his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that people will find out the reason on March 21 – the day when Ajay Devgn will be punished. Rakul Preet Singh also reacted to Amitabh’s tweet saying that the reason behind the differences between Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan would only reveal on March 21.

    Image: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan/Instagram

    However, it didn’t end just there. Ajay Devgn, sharing the video on his social media, said that people should ask Amitabh Bachchan about the reason behind his anger. He also tagged the senior Bachchan in the post.

