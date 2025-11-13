Rashmika Mandanna Gets Emotional, Calls Vijay Deverakonda Her ‘True Blessing’
Rashmika Mandanna called Vijay Deverakonda a true blessing in her life. At ‘The Girlfriend’ success event, the standout moment was Vijay respectfully kissing her hand, leaving fans touched by their camaraderie and warmth.
Rashmika Gets Emotional at Success Party
Rashmika Mandanna’s new film ‘The Girlfriend’ is a hit. At the Hyderabad success party, her co-star Vijay Deverakonda attended, and his presence moved Rashmika to tears during her heartfelt speech, leaving fans touched by the moment.
Rashmika Praises Vijay’s Support
Rashmika Mandanna called Vijay Deverakonda a true blessing, saying he has always encouraged her and stood by her throughout the making of ‘The Girlfriend’, making the film’s journey memorable and special for her.
Rashmika Relates to Her Role
Rashmika Mandanna revealed she deeply connected with ‘The Girlfriend’ as its story mirrored her own life. She poured her heart into the role and called the audience’s love and support her greatest reward.
Vijay Deverakonda Shares His Thoughts
Vijay Deverakonda said ‘The Girlfriend’ left him emotional for people facing similar struggles. He emphasized that in a relationship, partners should support and protect each other’s dreams rather than try to control them.
Vijay Applauds Rashmika
Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika Mandanna, calling her journey since ‘Geetha Govindam’ inspiring and admiring her grace in handling criticism. The event’s memorable moment came when he respectfully kissed her hand, leaving fans delighted.