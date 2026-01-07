Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Kodagu’s No.1 Taxpayer; Find Out What She Paid
Rashmika Mandanna has added another remarkable achievement to her name by emerging as the highest taxpayer in Kodagu district, creating pride among locals and fans while proving her success goes far beyond the film industry.
From Kirik Party to National Stardom
Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called the “National Crush,” has come a long way since her breakthrough in the Kannada film Kirik Party. Today, she stands tall as one of India’s most successful actresses, making a strong impact in South cinema and Bollywood with consistent box office successes.
The Rise of a Box Office Queen
With multiple hit films across languages, Rashmika has earned the title of “Box Office Queen.” Her strong screen presence, versatility, and audience connect have made most of her films commercially successful, placing her among the most bankable stars in the Indian film industry today.
Pride of Kodagu District
Hailing from Virajpet in Kodagu district, Rashmika has become a source of immense pride for her hometown. Kodagu has produced several notable personalities, but Rashmika’s achievements have set her apart, elevating her status beyond cinema and making her a standout figure from the region.
Biggest Taxpayer in Kodagu
In a remarkable achievement, Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as the highest income taxpayer in Kodagu district. She has reportedly paid ₹4.69 crore in income tax for three quarters of the current financial year, securing the top position among all taxpayers in the district.
Marriage Buzz Continues
Apart from professional milestones, Rashmika is also in the news for personal reasons. Reports suggest she may soon marry actor Vijay Deverakonda, with rumors pointing to a February 26 wedding in Udaipur. However, no official confirmation has been made by either star yet.
