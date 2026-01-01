PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's 2025 Recap Post Has An Emotional Note; Take a Look
Rashmika Mandanna: 2025 was a super busy year for the multilingual star Rashmika Mandanna. Five of her movies were released. Now, as she says goodbye to 2025 and welcomes 2026, she has shared photos of her old memories.
Rashmika Mandanna
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who shines in South India and Bollywood, can be called the busiest actress of 2025. She starred in not one or two, but five movies last year.
Memories of 2025
As she says goodbye to 2025 and welcomes 2026, Rashmika Mandanna has shared some photos of sweet memories from the past year, including pics with friends, parents, and her dear sister.
Dear sister Shiman Mandanna
There's a 16-year age gap between Rashmika and her sister Shiman. To protect her from the spotlight, the actress rarely posted photos with her younger sister.
Selfie with sister goes viral
Now, to mark the new year, Rashmika shared a cute selfie with her dear sister Shiman, and the photo is going viral. Shiman, who is just as cute as her sister, is now 14 years old.
Rashmika never misses a workout
Rashmika pays a lot of attention to her fitness. She might miss other things, but never her gym or workout sessions. She has also shared her workout photos on social media.
Traveling with friends
Despite her busy schedule last year, Rashmika didn't forget to travel with her friends. However, the actress missed sharing photos with Vijay Deverakonda.
Participating in pujas
Everyone knows Rashmika has attended several pujas at Vijay Deverakonda's house. Seeing her pose in a beautiful saree with a tilak on her forehead suggests she took part in a puja.
Cover pages of several magazines
In 2025, Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the cover pages of several magazines, including Femina, The Hollywood Report, and Dirty Cut. The actress also enjoyed her personal time.
Movies she acted in
In 2025, Rashmika acted in Chaava, Sikandar, Kubera, Thama, and The Girlfriend. All were super hits except Sikandar. She is also acting in MySa and Cocktail 2 next year.
Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda
The most talked-about topic of 2025 was that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged. However, no one has officially confirmed this. There are also rumors they will marry in Udaipur on Feb 26.
