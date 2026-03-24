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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Day 6: Film Stays Strong, Dominates Nationwide
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its impressive run on Day 6, showing strong collections across Hindi and regional markets nationwide while maintaining solid audience footfall and buzz.
Dhurandhar 2's Day 6 Earnings
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' collected around ₹14.35 crore by 2 PM on its sixth day, which was its first Tuesday. Out of this, the Hindi version alone earned ₹13.30 crore.
What's the total collection of 'Dhurandhar 2' so far?
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' has made a total net collection of about ₹533.47 crore in India in 6 days (as of 2 PM). Its Hindi version has earned over ₹514 crore, while the rest came from its other four language versions. It's worth noting that 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' is Ranveer Singh's first pan-India film, released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, besides Hindi.
Baahubali 2 and Gadar 2's records are set to be broken
The speed of 'Dhurandhar The Revenge's earnings is so fast that on its sixth day, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas's 'Baahubali 2' in the Hindi belt. It is now close to beating the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'. On Tuesday, it's possible that even Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will be left behind.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' could become the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film
On its sixth day, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' could become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film in the top 10 list. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' holds the sixth spot with a lifetime collection of ₹556.36 crore.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films
- Dhurandhar (2025): ₹895.96 crore
- Pushpa 2 - The Rule (2024): ₹830.10 crore (Hindi version only)
- Jawan (2023): ₹643.87 crore
- Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024): ₹627.02 crore
- Chhaava (2025): ₹600.10 crore
- Animal (2023): ₹556.36 crore
- Pathaan (2023): ₹543.05 crore
- Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues (2023): ₹525.45 crore
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026): ₹514.30 crore+* (Hindi version only)
- Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion (2017): ₹510.99 crore
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