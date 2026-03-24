The speed of 'Dhurandhar The Revenge's earnings is so fast that on its sixth day, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas's 'Baahubali 2' in the Hindi belt. It is now close to beating the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'. On Tuesday, it's possible that even Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will be left behind.