Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has stirred controversy over its character Atif Ahmed, believed to be based on the late gangster Atiq Ahmed. Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari has criticized the filmmakers for cashing in on a real individual.

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the theatres on March 19. While the Ranveer Singh-starrer has smashed several box office records, it also sparked debate among audiences, particularly for the portrayal of several real-life events in the film. Ever since the release of the film, there is a certain section of people who believe that the character named Atif Ahmed is based on the real life UP politician and former gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead in 2023. In the film, the character of Atif is shown to be working alongside Pakistan's ISI and Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

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SP MP hits out at makers

Amid the growing controversy, Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari hit out at the makers of 'Dhurandhar 2' for cashing in on a real life individual to earn money at the box office. Speaking to ANI, Afzal said, "I have not watched that film. Film industry comes with their own stories. The screenplay is not based on true incidents. They issue a disclaimer. But theyonly think about how their film will succeed.... When they want to avail benefit, sell film tickets and get relief from government, they can throw up any name in the air. They portrayed Atiq Ahmed' character and perhaps declared him an ISI agent. He is no more. But those who are still alive have made up a false 'baikunth' here and executed crime with Dawood Ibrahim by his side...No film is being made on them. So, the public can understand all of this..."

Former IG on Atiq Ahmed's portrayal and downfall

On the other hand, Surya Kumar, former IG of Prayagraj, reacted the criticism over Atiq Ahmed's portrayal in the film, saying, "It often happens that such individuals act as 'well-wishers'... much like he used to distribute money to many people. He would provide funds for things like weddings to cultivate his public image...As far as political parties are concerned, he would either donate massive sums... or use his influence to suppress anyone who stood against them. In short, his dominance had become so absolute that a mere message from him was enough to strike terror... However, the police never showed him any leniency. Case after case was registered against him relentlessly. I recall when he had 42-43 cases... eventually, that number climbed to 65... Previously, people were terrified... Given his deep political connections, having eventually become an MP, he managed to escape punitive measures...Yet, as the saying goes, the 'cup of sin' eventually overflows. The Yogi government initiated a comprehensive crackdown."

Film blends real events with fiction

'Dhurandhar 2' also blends several other real-life events with its fictional storyline, including the 2016 demonetisation, when the Indian government withdrew the legal tender status of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi (ANI)