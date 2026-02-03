The first poster of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is out, featuring a menacing Ranveer Singh. The teaser for the sequel to the all-time blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' releases today. The film is set for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Poster and Teaser

Amid the much hype around 'Dhurandhar 2', the makers have unveiled the first poster of the highly anticipated film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. The striking poster features Ranveer Singh in a dramatically transformed look from the first film. Dressed in a black trench coat, with loose hair set against a blazing red backdrop, the actor appears menacing and explosive, hinting at a far more ruthless and action-packed sequel.

Announcing the teaser release timings, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

About the Dhurandhar Franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' is currently regarded as the biggest hit, achieving cult status. It has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

With 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the makers aim to expand the franchise into a larger and more formidable cinematic universe, promising fiercer action and heightened drama. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production and Release Details

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2026. (ANI)