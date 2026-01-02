Why Ranbir Kapoor Launched ARKS Without Alia Bhatt; Truth Revealed
A video was posted on Ranbir Kapoor's brand's Instagram handle and YouTube page, in which he talked about the thought process behind naming his brand. Ranbir Kapoor has explained the meaning of the brand name ARKS.
Ranbir Kapoor recently launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, and fans and social media users are trying to decode its name. Many are guessing if it's from his wife Alia and daughter Raha's names.
A video was posted on the brand's Instagram and YouTube, showing him giving a factory tour and answering questions about ARKS. He revealed the unit was his brother-in-law's.
In the video, Ranbir talked about the thought behind the name. He said, "It had many meanings... Ranbir Kapoor Shoe... Ranbir Kapoor Studio... Then I felt it doesn't need a meaning, it just fits."
Ranbir also talked about changes in himself. "As I'm getting older, my desire for things is decreasing. You always need a t-shirt or denim jacket. That's where ARKS comes in."
Ranbir mentioned he's also interested in the furniture market. "Under ARKS, we're trying to sell a thought, an aesthetic. A lifestyle for the consumer." Last year, he became an entrepreneur.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.