Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram Divides Internet, Arun Govil Reacts to Ramayan Casting
Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has sparked mixed reactions online. While fans are excited, trolls remain active, and now Arun Govil has weighed in on the debate.
People's perspective changed after the Ramayan teaser
As soon as the Ramayan movie teaser was released, there was a significant change in people's views. Ranbir Kapoor's look and screen presence have impressed many critics, further increasing the film's anticipation.
What Ramayan's Ram said about Ranbir Kapoor's look
Veteran actor Arun Govil, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen father, shared his opinion on his look and performance. In an interview, Arun Govil said, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is turning out very well. The entire team has worked hard on this film. Ranbir Kapoor looks great as Lord Ram. He is not just a great actor, but also a good person.
What's most important for playing the role of Ram?
Arun Govil said that to play a god's character, it's not just about acting; the person's character also matters. To play a god's role, you must have purity within you. When people see you, they should see a god in you and feel that a god could be like this.
What did Arun Govil say about comparisons?
On being compared to Ranbir Kapoor, Arun Govil said that when a standard is set, comparisons are natural. He clearly stated that no one should feel bad about comparisons. There's a big difference between Ramayan and Prabhas's Adipurush.
Ramayan's star cast and release details
Ramayan is a two-part film series. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravan, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026.
