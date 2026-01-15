Updates from industry reports indicate that the editing work for the first part of Ramayana has already been completed. The team has now shifted focus to extensive visual effects work, which is expected to continue for several months. Producer Namit Malhotra and his team are reportedly aiming to finalize the complete cut of Ramayana: Part One by summer 2026. This timeline is being followed to ensure the film is ready for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2026. The project is being mounted on a massive scale, with VFX playing a crucial role in bringing the epic to life.