Ranbir Kapoor urged citizens to vote in the Maharashtra local body polls, calling it a duty. After casting his vote in Mumbai, he praised the BMC's arrangements. Polling is underway in 29 municipal corporations with a moderate turnout so far.

Ranbir Kapoor Urges Citizens to Vote

As voting in the Maharashtra local body polls is underway, actor Ranbir Kapoor urged citizens to participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote. After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, Ranbir conveyed an important message to citizens via the media. He said, "It's our job and duty as citizens to come out and vote. Hum poora saal complain karte rehte hain city mein yeh nahi, desh mein woh nahi...so please come and cast your vote. I would also like to thank the BMC. Year after year...be it Ganpati celebrations or elections, they always arrange good facilities."

Ranbir also posed for the paps and proudly flaunted his inked finger after casting his vote.

State-Wide Polling Details

Polling is underway across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, with 39,092 polling centres set up for smooth voting.

Voter Turnout Statistics

Polling began at 7:30 am and will continue until 5:30 pm, while vote counting will take place on January 16. Voting in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections recorded a moderate turnout of 29.22 per cent across all 29 municipal corporations till 1:30 pm, according to reports from the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

By 11:30 am, the overall voter turnout across the state reached 17.41 per cent. Among Mumbai's wards, Ward 18 recorded the highest turnout at 11.57 per cent, while Ward 162 registered the lowest at 1.68 per cent.