    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Are they secretly married? Couple seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple after Brahmastra's wrap-up; social media users speculate wedding

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's enormous fan base has every right to rejoice today. After all, the Brahmastra team has officially stated its conclusion. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is Alia and Ranbir's debut collaboration, and fans have been excited to see the couple's chemistry on the big screen. 
     

    It is a memorable time for the Brahmastra crew because the film has been in the works for around 5 years. And now we know that Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan paid a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple shortly after finishing their film.
     

    The pictures went viral; some social media users thought they got married secretly at the temple. The first photograph shows Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia standing in front of the shrine with garlands around their necks. 
     

    While Ranbir is dressed in a white tee, blue denims, and a red shirt and folds his hands for the camera, Alia is dressed in a yellow and white suit. 
     

    The second image shows Alia in a yellow skirt and blouse and Ranbir in the same outfits as they elevate their hands while being photographed. They are seen standing on a boat with a group of people surrounding them.
     

    Alia and Ranbir recently met designer Beena Kannan. They also took a photo with the designer. Beena took to Instagram to share a picture with the actors, which sparked speculation among followers whether the couple was planning to marry soon. Beena is the lead designer of a company that specialises in bridal wear. 

    According to recent reports, the couple will marry in April 2022, and preparations for the big day have already begun. We reached out to Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain for clarification on the report. 

    When asked if the rumours of RK and Alia marrying in April are accurate, Jain said, "Nothing that I know of as of yet." They will marry, but I'm not sure when. They'll make a decision, and then you'll all find out," she says briefly.
     

