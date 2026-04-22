Ramya Krishnan Shot Item Song All Night Before Wedding, Fans Shocked By Dedication
Ramya Krishnan once faced an unusual moment, shooting an item song all night just hours before her wedding, showing incredible dedication as she balanced work commitments with one of the biggest days of her life.
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Ramya Krishnan
For top heroines, having no free time is normal. When they are famous, they get offers for four or five films at once. Actresses find it very difficult to adjust dates for these movies. They don't even have time for personal work. This is the kind of situation former top actress Ramya Krishnan, who is still a star, once faced.
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Ramya Krishnan's item song in Simhadri
But her experience was something else entirely, a story you won't hear often. Everyone knows she performed an item song in Jr NTR's film *Simhadri*. This very film, directed by SS Rajamouli, made Jr NTR an undisputed star in Tollywood.
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My wedding was in the morning
In the movie, Ramya Krishnan danced with Jr NTR in the song 'Chinnadi Amme Cheekulu Kavala'. In an interview, she revealed that her packed schedule forced an all-night shoot. 'My wedding was the next morning,' she said, 'but I shot till 2 AM and then went straight to my wedding, without any rest.'
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Such sacrifices are inevitable
Ramya Krishnan explained that for work, you sometimes have to make such sacrifices. In a fun twist, she later worked with Jr NTR again in the film *Naa Alludu*, this time playing his mother-in-law.
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Ramya Krishnan is still a busy artist in Tollywood
At 33, Ramya Krishnan married director Krishna Vamsi, and they have one son. She remains a very busy artist in Tollywood and gained pan-India fame with *Baahubali*. A fun fact: during the *Simhadri* shoot, Jr NTR was just 20 years old, while Ramya was 33.
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