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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Rakshitha Shetty's Entry Exposes Prashanthi's Secret Love Affair
Rakshitha Shetty's entry into Bigg Boss Kannada 13 brings Prashanthi's alleged secret love affair into the spotlight. Here's what the latest episode reveals and why the development has caught viewers' attention.
Season 12 Contestant Rakshitha Shetty Enters
Season 12 contestant Rakshitha Shetty stepped into the Bigg Boss house today. Housemates are currently playing the Swayamvara task. Her sudden arrival brought a fresh twist to this game. She joined the ongoing task the moment she entered the main house.
Rakshitha Shetty Joins The Task Instantly
House captain Soundarya Shetty is currently hunting for a groom in the task. Prashanth plays her mother Prashanthi, while Thandav Ram plays her father. Rakshitha Shetty made her grand entry as their daughter in this fun setup.
Prashanthi And Her Secret Love Affair
Prashanthi went to Malaysia to study MBA in the past. She fell in love during that time. Bigg Boss announced that Rakshitha Shetty is the proof of this old romance. Bigg Boss immediately added Rakshitha to the game with this funny backstory.
Will Rakshitha Shetty Bring New Energy?
Nobody knows if Rakshitha Shetty is a wildcard contestant or just a guest. The Bigg Boss house felt a bit dull lately, much like lemon rice without peanuts. Viewers will find out in today's episode if she brings that missing energy back to the show.
Rakshitha Shetty Thrills The Viewers
Viewers are extremely happy with Rakshitha Shetty's arrival. They feel the Bigg Boss show just got a lot more fun. Fans are now requesting the makers to bring actor Gilli for a day or two. They also want Rakshitha to stay inside the house for at least three to four weeks.
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