Image Credit : instagram

Ramayana

Among the most eagerly awaited films in recent memory is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One. This ambitious retelling of the epic will see Ranbir essaying the revered role of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi is stepping in as Sita, while Yash is set to portray the mighty Ravana. Sunny Deol brings strength as Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta will appear as Kaikeyi. With such a stellar cast and large-scale production, the film is being designed as both a visual spectacle and an emotionally layered narrative that could redefine how Indian mythology is represented on screen.