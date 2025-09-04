- Home
Ranbir Kapoor seems to be entering one of the most defining phases of his career. With an eclectic slate that stretches across mythological spectacles, intense thrillers, sweeping dramas, and franchise juggernauts, he is positioning himself as a performer ready to experiment with scale, genre, and depth. His upcoming films include Ramayana, Love & War, Animal Park, Brahmāstra Part Two, and the much-anticipated Dhoom 4.
Ramayana
Among the most eagerly awaited films in recent memory is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One. This ambitious retelling of the epic will see Ranbir essaying the revered role of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi is stepping in as Sita, while Yash is set to portray the mighty Ravana. Sunny Deol brings strength as Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta will appear as Kaikeyi. With such a stellar cast and large-scale production, the film is being designed as both a visual spectacle and an emotionally layered narrative that could redefine how Indian mythology is represented on screen.
Love and War
Nearly two decades after his debut in Saawariya, Ranbir is teaming up once again with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their upcoming project, Love & War, brings him together on screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a tale of passion, conflict, and grandeur. Originally planned for a Christmas 2025 release, the film has been shifted to March 2026. With Bhansali’s signature opulence and emotional depth, this project is already being seen as a classic-in-the-making that will celebrate romance against a larger-than-life canvas.
Animal Park
Following the blockbuster success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is ready to push the story further with Animal Park. Ranbir is expected to play a double role, which could add even more intensity and psychological depth than the original. Rashmika Mandanna is likely to return, with the sequel set to explore darker themes of violence, relationships, and inner conflict. Though still in development, the project has already generated huge buzz among fans, eager to see how this saga evolves.
Brahmastra Part Two
Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022) opened the doors to the ambitious Astraverse. Its sequel, Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, aims to take the franchise to even greater heights. While Ranbir and Alia will reprise their roles, reports suggest Ranveer Singh may join the narrative in a crucial part. With back-to-back releases planned for 2026 and 2027, the series will explore the deeper mythology of the Astraverse while pushing the boundaries of visual effects in Indian cinema.
Dhoom 4
The announcement of Dhoom 4 has created waves, with Ranbir stepping into the stylish, high-octane franchise that has long been a fan favourite. Known for its dazzling heists, breathtaking bike chases, and unforgettable antagonists, the franchise is set for a fresh revival. Although details of Ranbir’s role remain tightly guarded, Yash Raj Films has already begun groundwork for the project. His entry signals a new direction for the franchise, one that could showcase him in a high-energy action avatar audiences haven’t seen before.