'Ramayana' movie: Know interesting facts of Ranbir Kapoor's movie
Here's some interesting info you might not know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana movie
The big-budget Ramayana film, starring Yash as Ravana, created a lot of buzz with its first teaser. Here's some interesting info about the film.
Ranbir Kapoor in a Double Role
Ranbir Kapoor isn't just playing Lord Rama in Ramayana. He's also playing Parashurama.
Jaideep Didn't Agree
Jaideep Ahlawat was the first choice for the role of Ravana's brother, Vibhishana. But he dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.
Phones Completely Banned
A photo of Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Lara Datta as Kaikeyi leaked from the set. So, director Nitesh Tiwari completely banned mobile phones during filming.
Hrithik Was the First Choice for Rama
Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu were the first choices for the role of Lord Rama. But since they didn't accept, Ranbir Kapoor was chosen.
Yash is Also a Producer
Yash isn't just playing Ravana. He's also a producer of this big-budget Ramayana film.
Grand Sets
12 grand sets were built in Mumbai Film City for the Ramayana movie, including Ayodhya and Mithila.
Hollywood Action Expert
Hollywood stunt expert, Nares, who worked on Marks and Fast and Furious, was chosen for Ramayana's action sequences.
Big Budget Film
Ramayana is a big-budget film with international stunt experts, a huge cast, and renowned actors from other languages.