Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has generated immense excitement since its first promo release. A recent update reveals the film's massive budget.
Nitesh Tiwari's directorial venture, Ramayana, is currently the talk of the town. The recently revealed first promo has garnered immense appreciation and gone viral on social media. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while South Indian actress Sai Pallavi will play Sita in this grand-scale production. Producer Namit Malhotra recently disclosed a major update regarding the film's budget during a podcast with Prakhar Gupta.
What is the budget of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?
Producer Namit Malhotra recently participated in a podcast. In an interview with Prakhar Gupta, he revealed that the combined budget for both parts of Ramayana is approximately over 4000 crore rupees. He mentioned that completing both parts of the film will incur this substantial cost. Many people have expressed disbelief upon hearing the film's budget. He stated that no Indian film's budget comes close to that of Ramayana. Namit emphasized that this is an epic, and every detail is meticulously addressed, leaving no room for error. He even mentioned that the film's budget is insignificant compared to Hollywood movies. He further added that the filmmakers want the entire world to witness this epic, often hailed as the greatest of all time.
About the film Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari is directing the film Ramayana. He conducted extensive research before embarking on this project. Ramayana is being made in two parts. Reports suggest that the shooting of the first part has been completed, and post-production work is currently underway. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman composed the background score for Ramayana. The makers are in talks with a Hollywood studio for worldwide distribution. The film will also feature high-quality stunts.
About the star cast of the film Ramayana
Around 20 stars will feature in both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and South Indian actor Yash as Ravana. Other cast members include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohit Raina, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Shobhana, and Amitabh Bachchan. The first part of the film is slated for release on Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.