Image Credit : instagram

What is the budget of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?

Producer Namit Malhotra recently participated in a podcast. In an interview with Prakhar Gupta, he revealed that the combined budget for both parts of Ramayana is approximately over 4000 crore rupees. He mentioned that completing both parts of the film will incur this substantial cost. Many people have expressed disbelief upon hearing the film's budget. He stated that no Indian film's budget comes close to that of Ramayana. Namit emphasized that this is an epic, and every detail is meticulously addressed, leaving no room for error. He even mentioned that the film's budget is insignificant compared to Hollywood movies. He further added that the filmmakers want the entire world to witness this epic, often hailed as the greatest of all time.