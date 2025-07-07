Ramayana cast net worth: Ranbir Kapoor to Yash; who is the richest? Check here
Ramayana Star Cast Net Worth: Ever since the first promo of Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana was revealed, the film has been in the limelight. Meanwhile, we are going to tell you about the net worth of the star cast of the first part of the film
There's a lot of buzz around producer Namit Malhotra's film Ramayana. After watching the first promo of the film, fans are eagerly waiting to see the movie. Let us tell you about the net worth of the film's star cast.
9. Indira Krishnan is playing the role of Kaushalya in the film Ramayana. Talking about the property of Indira, who works in TV shows and films, she owns about 8.83 crores.
8. Arun Govil is playing the role of Ram's father Dasharatha in the film Ramayana. Well, everyone knows that Arun himself has played the role of Ram in the TV show Ramayana. He has a net worth of 3.19 crores.
7. Rakul Preet Singh is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She is playing the character of Shurpanakha in the film. Talking about her property, she has assets worth 49 crores.
6. Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Sita in the most awaited film Ramayana. Sai is a well-known actress of South films. According to reports, she has a property of 50 crores.
5. Lara Dutta is also a part of the film Ramayana. Lara is rarely seen in films now. According to the news, she has a net worth of around 53 crores.
4. South actor Yash, who became a superstar with films like KGF, is also a part of Ramayana. He is playing the character of Ravana in the film. According to media reports, Yash has assets worth 60 crores.
3. TV actor Ravi Dubey is playing the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Talking about Ravi's assets, he owns about 67.47 crores.
2. Sunny Deol will be seen playing an important role in the film Ramayana. He is playing the character of Hanuman in Ramayana. According to media reports, Sunny has assets worth 120 crores.
1. Ranbir Kapoor's role is the most special in director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He is playing the character of Ram in the film. According to reports, Ranbir has assets worth 345 crores.