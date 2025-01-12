Arun Govil Birthday: Know some interesting facts about Ramayan's actor

Entertainment
Arun Govil, who played Ram in the TV serial Ramayan, has turned 67. Arun was born in 1958 in Meerut.
After graduation, Arun Govil moved to Mumbai to live with his brother. Although he came to do business, he wasn't interested in it.
Leaving business, Arun Govil started acting. He debuted in 1977 with the film Paheli. Along with films, he also started working in TV serials.
Arun Govil didn't get as much recognition from films as he did from the TV serial Ramayan. He got the role of Ram and became popular.
While playing the role of Ram in Ramayan made Arun Govil famous, it also caused him significant losses. Ramayan became a hurdle in his progress.
After playing the role of Ram, Arun Govil stopped receiving film offers. He then started a production company with Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman.
Arun Govil is playing the role of Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayan. The film will be released in 2026. The movie's budget is over 800 crores.
