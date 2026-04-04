The first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, officially titled "Rama," was revealed on April 2 to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti. While the trailer wowed spectators with its Rs 4,000 crore budget and Ranbir Kapoor's peaceful portrayal of the namesake god, it quickly sparked a heated linguistic dispute on social media.

Critics in the Hindi heartland have questioned the usage of the "a" at the end of the name, characterising it as a "Anglicised" or Westernised version of the traditional Indian "Ram".