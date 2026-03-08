Alia Bhatt celebrated International Women's Day by sharing an adorable hand-written card from her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor cherished the sweet gesture, posting it on her Instagram story with a powerful message for daughters.

Actor Alia Bhatt has received the sweetest message from her daughter Raha and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared the picture of an adorable hand-written greeting card, seemingly prepared by little Raha with help from her dad. "To Mama, Happy Women's Day. From Papa & Raha," read the message in the card. The 'Jigra' actor couldn't help but cherish her daughter's efforts. "A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming," Alia wrote.

A Fan-Favourite Family

It is worth mentioning that fans absolutely adore the family of three - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor. Their pictures frequently go viral as soon as they are spotted together, whether be at airports or a public event. The trio were spotted cheering from the stands during the World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai. Ranbir was seen holding Raha on his lap, cheering animatedly, while Alia joined in, making it a picture-perfect family moment. Dressed in Indian jerseys, the Kapoor-Bhatt family was all smiles as they rooted for the Men in Blue.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her next projects. She will lead Alpha, a female-led spy thriller from the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh and is expected to be released next year. (ANI)