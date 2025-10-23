Image Credit : Asianet News

The couple shared a heartwarming video of their baby shower, held alongside Diwali, creating a dual celebration at the Konidela household. The video included appearances by close family and friends such as actor Nayanthara, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva, and Venkatesh Daggubati, among others. Upasana’s post conveyed that the Diwali celebrations were centered on “double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings,” and concluded with a message highlighting the joy of new beginnings.