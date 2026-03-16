The In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Oscars sparked disappointment among Indian fans after legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was missing from the tribute, despite his decades-long contribution to cinema and iconic performances.

The In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards sparked disappointment among Indian cinema lovers after legendary actor Dharmendra was missing from the tribute. The segment traditionally honours influential film personalities who passed away, but the absence of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars surprised fans across India and abroad.

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Many viewers took to social media expressing shock, noting that Dharmendra’s contribution to Indian cinema spans more than six decades. His powerful performances and enduring popularity made him one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood history.

A Legacy That Shaped Hindi Cinema

Dharmendra rose to prominence in the 1960s and soon became known for his versatility. From intense drama to light-hearted comedy and action-packed roles, he delivered memorable performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Over the years, he built a reputation as both the “He-Man” of Bollywood and a performer capable of emotional depth. His roles in films like Anupama and Dharam Veer further cemented his place as one of the most influential stars of Indian cinema.

In previous years, the Oscars had acknowledged several Indian film personalities in the In Memoriam segment. Figures such as Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sridevi, and Shashi Kapoor had earlier been recognised on the global stage.

Also Read: Oscars 2026 Live Streaming in India: Know Date, Time and Telecast Details of 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood Legends Honoured

While Dharmendra’s absence drew attention, the tribute segment celebrated several Hollywood legends. Actor Billy Crystal opened the tribute with an emotional remembrance of director Rob Reiner, praising his versatility and referencing classics like This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, and Misery.

Later, Rachel McAdams paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara, while the segment also honoured veterans Val Kilmer and Robert Duvall. The emotional finale came when Barbra Streisand celebrated her The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, calling him an “intellectual cowboy” before performing the film’s iconic title song to a standing ovation.