Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 'One Battle After Another,' dedicating it to his children and wife Maya Rudolph. The film also made history as Cassandra Kulukundis won the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting.

Paul Thomas Anderson's Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

Paul Thomas Anderson's directorial 'One Battle After Another' took home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar award. In his speech, Paul dedicated his win to his four children, as per Deadline.

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"Thank you, very, very much," he began, adding, "I'm incredibly honoured to be part of this history. This is an adaption, so I owe a huge debt of admiration and love to Thomas Pynchon. Any writer knows that you either beg for forgiveness or your special thanks is really to your family and the people that you share a roof with, who put up with what it means to live with a writer."

"To Maya," Anderson said, shouting out his wife, actress and comedian Maya Rudolph. The multi-hyphenate filmmaker, who had been nominated for 11 Oscars prior to his three additional nods for OBAA this year, then referenced the messaging of his drama action-thriller, which sees a young daughter (Chase Infiniti) take up the mantle of progress from her revolutionary parents on her own terms. "I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we're handing off to them, but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency," he concluded, adding, "My Pearl, Lucille, Jack and Ida, I love you."

Inaugural Oscar for Best Casting

Also, 'One Battle After Another' casting director Cassandra Kulukundis bagged the inaugural Oscar for best casting. Kulukundis triumphed over Nina Gold ("Hamnet"), Jennifer Venditti ("Marty Supreme"), Francine Maisler ("Sinners") and Gabriel Domingues ("The Secret Agent").

This is the first new category created by the Academy since 2001, which introduced the best animated feature film category, as per Variety.

About 'One Battle After Another'

'One Battle After Another' follows Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a former revolutionary living off the grid with his daughter, Willa. Their lives take a dark turn when Bob's old enemy, Steven J Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn, returns after 16 years. When Willa goes missing, Bob must confront both his past and his nemesis in a gripping tale of survival and redemption. (ANI)