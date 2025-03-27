user
user icon

Ram Charan's luxurious car collection: Actor owns 9 opulent cars – Check them out

Ram Charan's Birthday: South superstar Ram Charan has turned 40 years old. He was born in Chennai and owns 9 luxury cars worth crores.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

South film superstar Ram Charan has turned 40 years old. He was born in Chennai in 1985. Ram Charan is known as Mega Star Chiranjeevi's son in the South film industry. He belongs to Telugu cinema. On Ram Charan's birthday, we are going to tell you about his luxury car collection. He owns 9 luxury cars, two of which cost more than 6 crore rupees. Let's know about Ram Charan's car collection...

article_image2

Ram Charan's Car Collection

Superstar Ram Charan owns approximately 9 luxury cars. He has an Aston Martin Vintage S car, which costs around 3.2 crores. Ram Charan also has a Range Rover Vogue, which costs 2.75 crores. He also owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, which costs 9.57 crores. This is his most expensive car. He also has a Rolls Royce Spectre, which costs 7.5 crores. He has a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe worth 90 lakhs, an Audi Q7 worth 70 lakhs, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d worth 95 lakhs, a BMW 7 Series worth 1.75 crores, and a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.


article_image3

Ram Charan's Career

Ram Charan is an actor, film producer, and businessman. Since 2013, he has been included in Forbes India's Celebrity Top 100 list. Ram Charan started his career with the action film Chirutha (2007), which was a box office hit and he also received the Best Debut Actor award. He gained popularity after working in SS Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera (2009), which was the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time of its release. He has worked in films like Orange (2010), Racha (2012), Nayak (2013), Yevadu (2014), Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), Dhruva (2016), and Zanjeer (2013).

ALSO READ: RC16 movie OTT rights in high demand: Which platform will host Ram Charan's film? Read on

 

article_image4

Ram Charan Producer and Businessman

Ram Charan's biggest blockbuster was RRR. This film was released in 2022. The film's song Natu Natu.. also won an Oscar. In 2016, Ram Charan launched his own production house, Konidela Production Company. Under this, the films Khaidi No. 150 (2017) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) were made. He owns the polo team Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club and was the co-owner of the now-defunct airline service TruJet. Ram Charan's film Game Changer, which came out this year, proved to be a super flop at the box office. His upcoming film is RC16, in which Janhvi Kapoor is in the lead role with him.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni to make film debut in Ram Charan's movie? Here's what we know

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

L2 Empuraan' FIRST review OUT: Mohanlal's film set to be 'blockbuster'? Check here ATG

'L2: Empuraan' FIRST review OUT: Mohanlal's film set to be 'blockbuster'? Check here

L2: Empuraan: 'Hollywood-level making...' Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal's film wows fans; READ anr

L2: Empuraan: 'Hollywood-level making...' Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal's film wows fans; READ

Phule Pratik Gandhi OPENS up on playing 'Jyotirao Phule'; Read on ATG

'Phule': Pratik Gandhi OPENS up on playing 'Jyotirao Phule'; Read on

Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty's action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH] NTI

Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty’s action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details gcw

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

Indias Economy Doubles in 10 Years Top 10 Global Economies Ranked snt

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Gold dealer arrested for aiding Ranya Rao, sent to custody, actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today shk

In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ anr

L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon