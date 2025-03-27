Ram Charan's luxurious car collection: Actor owns 9 opulent cars – Check them out

Read Full Gallery

Ram Charan's Birthday: South superstar Ram Charan has turned 40 years old. He was born in Chennai and owns 9 luxury cars worth crores.

Ram Charan owns 9 luxury cars, two of which cost more than 6 crore rupees. Let's know about Ram Charan's car collection...

Ram Charan's Car Collection Superstar Ram Charan owns approximately 9 luxury cars. He has an Aston Martin Vintage S car, which costs around 3.2 crores. Ram Charan also has a Range Rover Vogue, which costs 2.75 crores. He also owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, which costs 9.57 crores. This is his most expensive car. He also has a Rolls Royce Spectre, which costs 7.5 crores. He has a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe worth 90 lakhs, an Audi Q7 worth 70 lakhs, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d worth 95 lakhs, a BMW 7 Series worth 1.75 crores, and a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.

Ram Charan's Career Ram Charan is an actor, film producer, and businessman. Since 2013, he has been included in Forbes India's Celebrity Top 100 list. Ram Charan started his career with the action film Chirutha (2007), which was a box office hit and he also received the Best Debut Actor award. He gained popularity after working in SS Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera (2009), which was the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time of its release. He has worked in films like Orange (2010), Racha (2012), Nayak (2013), Yevadu (2014), Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), Dhruva (2016), and Zanjeer (2013). ALSO READ: RC16 movie OTT rights in high demand: Which platform will host Ram Charan's film? Read on

Ram Charan Producer and Businessman Ram Charan's biggest blockbuster was RRR. This film was released in 2022. The film's song Natu Natu.. also won an Oscar. In 2016, Ram Charan launched his own production house, Konidela Production Company. Under this, the films Khaidi No. 150 (2017) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) were made. He owns the polo team Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club and was the co-owner of the now-defunct airline service TruJet. Ram Charan's film Game Changer, which came out this year, proved to be a super flop at the box office. His upcoming film is RC16, in which Janhvi Kapoor is in the lead role with him. ALSO READ: MS Dhoni to make film debut in Ram Charan's movie? Here's what we know

