Aadhya Konidela: Pawan Kalyan's daughter wants to direct Ram Charan? What a story!
Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadhya once planned to direct a movie with Ram Charan as the hero. Did this really happen? Ram Charan himself revealed this shocking secret.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Ram Charan reveals a secret about Aadhya
Pawan Kalyan isn't just a star hero; he's also a writer and director, having made the film 'Jhonny'. It seems his daughter, Aadhya, has inherited this talent. Global Star Ram Charan recently revealed a secret that's got everyone talking: Aadhya is interested in becoming a director! While fans are eagerly waiting for Pawan's son Akira Nandan's acting debut, this news about Aadhya is a crazy surprise.
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Image Credit : Instagram/ Ram Charan
Ram Charan celebrating his 41st birthday
After 'RRR', Ram Charan earned the 'Global Star' tag from his fans. He is celebrating his 41st birthday on March 27. Just before his birthday, during a fan event, Charan dropped a bombshell about his cousin Aadhya (Pawan Kalyan's daughter). He revealed something that has left fans completely stunned.
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Image Credit : facebook/@AadhyaKonidela
Ram Charan reveals Aadhya's hidden talent
Ram Charan revealed Aadhya's hidden talent. He said she loves direction and wants to direct him. He recalled how the kids—Niharika, Susmita's and Sreeja's daughters, and Aadhya—would visit and write on a board. Charan shared that Aadhya once wrote, 'I want to direct you,' and said she wanted to make a film with him as the hero.
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Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie
Ram Charan is next coming with the movie Peddi
Ram Charan shared this story during an interview for the film 'Sye Raa', which he produced. He often shares such interesting tidbits. Currently, Ram Charan is acting in the movie 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine in this period action drama. The film is set to release on April 30.
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Image Credit : facebook/@AadhyaKonidela
Aadhya Konidela focusing on her studies
Right now, Pawan Kalyan's elder daughter Aadhya is focusing on her studies. There's no clarity if she will enter films. Her mother, Renu Desai, says she will support whatever her children want to do. She mentioned she would be the first to announce it if Akira decides to become an actor. However, Renu Desai described Aadhya as having a completely different personality, with an interest in nature and service. So, for now, it's a suspense whether Aadhya will become a director in the future, just as Ram Charan said.
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