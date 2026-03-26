5 5 Image Credit : facebook/@AadhyaKonidela

Aadhya Konidela focusing on her studies

Right now, Pawan Kalyan's elder daughter Aadhya is focusing on her studies. There's no clarity if she will enter films. Her mother, Renu Desai, says she will support whatever her children want to do. She mentioned she would be the first to announce it if Akira decides to become an actor. However, Renu Desai described Aadhya as having a completely different personality, with an interest in nature and service. So, for now, it's a suspense whether Aadhya will become a director in the future, just as Ram Charan said.