Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Struggles as Dhurandhar 2 Dominates Box Office
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is struggling at the box office, with collections slowing down. Facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, the film is finding it difficult to sustain earnings.
Pawan Kalyan Box Office
Pawan Kalyan Box Office
Director Harish Shankar's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has completed 6 days in theatres. The movie's sixth-day collection is out, and it's quite shocking. According to sacnilk.com, the movie did a business of only ₹1.75 crore on its sixth day, marking a 30% drop in earnings.
Pawan Kalyan Box Office
Pawan Kalyan Box Office
Pawan Kalyan Box Office
Pawan Kalyan Box Office
Along with the drop in earnings, the number of shows for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also decreasing daily. The film had 4607 shows on its first day. This dropped to 3447 on the second day and 3340 on the third. On the fourth day, it had 3200 shows, and 2715 on the fifth. The film ran in 2709 shows on its sixth day.
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