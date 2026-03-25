Along with the drop in earnings, the number of shows for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also decreasing daily. The film had 4607 shows on its first day. This dropped to 3447 on the second day and 3340 on the third. On the fourth day, it had 3200 shows, and 2715 on the fifth. The film ran in 2709 shows on its sixth day.