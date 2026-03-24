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Aditya Dhar to Collaborate With Ram Charan for ₹1000 Crore Pan-India Film? Here’s What We Know
Bollywood director Aditya Dhar, known for Dhurandhar, is reportedly teaming up with Tollywood star Ram Charan for a mega pan-India project. With a staggering ₹1000 crore budget, the film has already created massive buzz.
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Aditya Dhar proved his mettle with Dhurandhar..
Director Aditya Dhar is currently the talk of the town in Indian cinema. After the huge success of 'Dhurandhar', his latest film 'Dhurandhar 2' has also set the box office on fire. The film entered the ₹500 crore club in just three days, and trade experts predict it could easily cross the ₹2000 crore mark in its long run.
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Aditya Dhar working on his dream project..
With this success, Aditya Dhar's reputation has soared. Now, all eyes are on his next move. According to the latest buzz, he is getting ready to start his dream project, 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. The film is being planned as a massive mytho-science fiction action drama, and he might cast a Tollywood star for it.
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A massive ₹1000 crore project..
The character of Ashwatthama holds a special place in Indian mythology. Reports suggest Aditya Dhar has created a story that presents this character in a modern and innovative way. The project is being planned on a grand scale, with industry sources claiming the budget could be as high as ₹1000 crore.
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Is Ram Charan going to be the hero?
The big question is, who will play the lead in this pan-India film? Bollywood gossip suggests it could be either Global Star Ram Charan or 'Dhurandhar' hero Ranveer Singh. Film analysts believe that whoever plays Ashwatthama, the film is set for a massive box office win. However, the Puranas describe Ashwatthama as being very tall, so it remains to be seen how either actor would be cast in the role and how much truth there is to these rumours.
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