4 4 Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie

Is Ram Charan going to be the hero?

The big question is, who will play the lead in this pan-India film? Bollywood gossip suggests it could be either Global Star Ram Charan or 'Dhurandhar' hero Ranveer Singh. Film analysts believe that whoever plays Ashwatthama, the film is set for a massive box office win. However, the Puranas describe Ashwatthama as being very tall, so it remains to be seen how either actor would be cast in the role and how much truth there is to these rumours.