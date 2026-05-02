5 5 Image Credit : Ram Charan - Buchi Babu

Will Fans Accept It?

A wild rumour is spreading that Ram Charan's character will lose a leg in the climax. We don't know if this is true, as the film's team hasn't said anything officially. But this is the hot topic of discussion among fans. If it's true, nobody knows how Ram Charan's massive fanbase will react. To find out what really happens, we'll all have to wait until June 4.