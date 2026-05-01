The shoot for Ram Charan's sports drama 'Peddi' has officially concluded, as announced by cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is now expected to be released in June 2026.

Actor Ram Charan starrer 'Peddi' has officially completed the shoot for the highly awaited sports drama. The film, which has been in production for some time, is now moving closer to its release.

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Cinematographer Announces Shoot Wrap

The update was shared by cinematographer Rathnavelu, who took to X to announce that filming has wrapped. Calling the journey "memorable," he shared his experience of working with the actor.

Sharing the update, Rathnavelu wrote, "It's a wrap for Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan! #Peddi -A Memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we've created together. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas."

Take a look It’s a wrap for Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan ! #Peddi -A Memorable journey❤️ Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we’ve createdtogether. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas pic.twitter.com/NjIANnTLy3 — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) April 30, 2026

Fan Reactions and Release Details

Soon after the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement. Many shared their eagerness to watch the film, with one user writing, "Can't wait to watch," while another added, "Yesssssss, too excited.

Earlier, the makers had shared that the film's release had been pushed to June this year. The movie was earlier planned for release on April 30, 2026. A new date will be announced soon.

A teaser released in March had already given a glimpse of the film's tone. The video opened with a strong voiceover about wrestling and showed Ram Charan training with a mace, hinting at an intense role.

About the Film

'Peddi' is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. (ANI)