Ram Charan's upcoming action drama 'Peddi' has locked its new release date. Initially delayed from April 30, 2026, the film will now release on June 4, 2026. The shooting for the Buchi Babu Sana directorial has also been wrapped up.

Fans of actor Ram Charan, who were eagerly waiting for an update on the release of his upcoming film 'Peddi,' finally have good news. The action drama has now locked its release date, days after the makers announced a delay from April 30, 2026. The film is set to hit theatres on June 4, 2026, aiming for a post-IPL release window.

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The makers shared the update on Friday through Instagram, along with a new poster from the film. The caption read, "Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026." Earlier in the day, cinematographer Rathnavelu also confirmed that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Sharing his experience of working on the project, he called it a "memorable journey." Taking to X, he wrote, "It's a wrap for Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan! #Peddi - A memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we've created together. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas."

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas)

About Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

A teaser released in March had already offered a glimpse of the film's tone. The video opened with a powerful voiceover about wrestling and showed Ram Charan training with a mace, hinting at an intense role.

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. (ANI)