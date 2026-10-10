In Nannaku Prematho, Rakul starred opposite Jr. NTR as Divya, a confident and sophisticated woman. Her screen chemistry with the actor, along with her poised performance, made the film a significant addition to her Telugu cinema journey.

On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday, her filmography will speak about her journey in the industry of films, languages and genres. Be it light entertaining movies or the ones having socially relevant themes, she has been doing varied kinds of roles and adding more diversity to her acting career. Wishing the actress all the best for her birthday.