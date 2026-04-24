Bedi’s portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema.

He reportedly earned around ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore for the film

Some reports even suggested a ₹1 crore bonus after the film’s success, though the actor later clarified such claims

The film itself turned into a massive blockbuster, crossing huge box office numbers globally, further boosting his popularity.