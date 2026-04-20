Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong box office run, fans are eagerly waiting for part 3. Now, Rakesh Bedi has shared an update that might surprise many.

Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run in theatres, fans are not ready to slow down. The excitement has now shifted to one big question, will there be a third film in the franchise anytime soon?

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Rakesh Bedi Breaks The Buzz

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s spy universe, recently spoke about the growing curiosity. According to him, a third instalment doesn’t seem likely in the immediate future.

He believes the story has already reached a natural end, especially with the way the spy’s journey wraps up in the second film.

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A Franchise That Can Still Grow

While a direct sequel may not happen right away, Bedi hinted that Dhurandhar as a franchise has potential to continue. He suggested that future films could explore new stories, possibly even with a different cast, keeping the universe alive in a fresh way.

Why Expectations Were So High

The actor also reflected on the audience’s mindset. After the huge success of the first film, viewers walked into the sequel expecting something even bigger. This made Dhurandhar: The Revenge more than just a follow-up, it became an event.

A Box Office Powerhouse

Led by Ranveer Singh, the franchise has been a massive success. The first film earned around ₹1300 crore globally, while the sequel has already crossed ₹1700 crore worldwide, proving its strong hold at the box office.

So, What Lies Ahead?

There’s no official word on Dhurandhar 3 yet. But if the current craze is anything to go by, the makers might return to this world—just not immediately.