The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the organisers of the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, announced the third edition of its acclaimed "MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone" initiative on Thursday.

Program Details and Mentorship

For its third edition, MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone will select four filmmakers from across India, through an open call for entries, to create short films between 20 and 40 minutes in Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi. According to the press note, each filmmaker will receive an iPhone 17 Pro Max to shoot the films, a MacBook Pro to edit the films, along with invaluable mentorship from a distinguished panel of filmmakers. The illustrious panel of mentors includes National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee, Geetu Mohandas, and Chaitanya Tamhane. From pre-production to post-production, these mentors will guide the filmmakers in pushing the boundaries of storytelling using cutting-edge technology, as read in the press note. The completed short films will premiere at a special screening event, followed by their release on the MAMI YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility and audience engagement.

MAMI's Vision for Emerging Filmmakers

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI stated, "After a very successful edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone this year, I am delighted to announce the third edition of this programme through which MAMI supports emerging independent filmmakers with technological support, a fantastic cohort of mentors and a platform to showcase their work. This year, we are fortunate to have on board four superb mentors: Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee, Geetu Mohandas and Chaitanya Tamhane, and once again we are looking for regional short films in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and, for the first time, in Bengali. Like last year, we are anticipating an excellent response to our call out for submissions, as I know that there are thousands of passionate filmmakers just waiting for the opportunity to tell their stories, and MAMI is committed to enabling them to achieve their dream," as quoted in a press note.

Mentors Share Their Excitement

Sriram Raghavan stated, "A short film can go a long way. I totally look forward to the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. It's a terrific opportunity for budding filmmakers. I hope to learn a few things too," as quoted in a press note.

Dibakar Banerjee stated, "This is one of the most exciting mentorship roles I've ever stepped into. A young filmmaker, an iPhone and sky is the limit. I wish I had this when I was starting out. Kudos to MAMI," as quoted in a press note.

Geetu Mohandas stated, "I am truly excited to be mentoring as part of the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. The idea of empowering emerging storytellers to create cinema using something as accessible and intimate as an iPhone feels incredibly special to me. Filmmaking isn't defined by equipment, but by intention, imagination and courage. What excites me most is not just the technical exploration but the opportunity to witness each filmmaker discover their own voice. I'm looking forward to learning together, questioning together, and most importantly- making cinema together. Being able to pass that energy forward is an honour," as quoted in a press note.

Chaitanya Tamhane also expressed his happiness at joining the panel. "I'm thrilled and honoured to associate with MAMI and be part of this endeavour. It's a programme that empowers filmmakers to tell their stories using imagination, clarity and the tools at hand. It embodies the true spirit of independent filmmaking, and I'm eager to see what emerges from this year's edition. I look forward to supporting another filmmaker's vision -- and to learning from the creative dialogue that unfolds along the way," said Chaitanya Tamhane.

Submission Deadline

The deadline for submission is 4th January, 2026. (ANI)