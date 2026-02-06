Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger — But Much Taller Than Him (PHOTOS)
Well-known film industry comedian Rajpal Yadav, surrendered to Tihar Jail officials on Thursday evening after the Delhi High Court declined to extend the compliance date for his 2024 conviction in cheque-bounce charges.
Actor Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail
The court declined to extend the surrender date, stating that it could not be expected to "create special circumstances" based on his history or business. According to jail officials, Yadav submitted to the Jail Superintendent at 4 p.m. on Thursday, per the High Court's order.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
Talking about his family, his wife's name is Radha. However, Radha is Rajpal's second wife. His first wife, Karuna, has passed away.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
Rajpal Yadav's first marriage was in 1992 to Karuna. Karuna died a few days after their daughter Jyoti was born. He raised his daughter alone for a long time.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
Rajpal Yadav then decided to marry again. He married Radha in 2003, who is 9 years younger than him. The two met in Canada in 2002 while Rajpal was shooting for the film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
Rajpal Yadav and Radha dated for a year before deciding to get married. Ashutosh Rana and his wife Renuka Shahane were special guests at the couple's wedding.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
You'll be surprised to know that Rajpal Yadav's wife is taller than him. Rajpal is 5.2 feet tall, while his wife is an inch taller. He himself revealed in an interview that Radha's height is 5.3 feet.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
Rajpal Yadav and Radha are parents to two daughters. Meanwhile, Rajpal's first daughter, Jyoti, got married to a banker in 2017.
Rajpal Yadav’s Second Wife Is 9 Years Younger
A graduate of the National School of Drama, Rajpal debuted in 1999 with Ajay Devgn's film 'Dil Kya Kare'. He has worked in films like Mast, Jungle, Hungama, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Shehzada.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.