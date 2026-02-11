Following actor Rajpal Yadav's surrender to Tihar Jail in cheque dishonour cases, the film industry, including FWICE and actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, has initiated efforts to provide moral and financial support to help him.

Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 in connection with cheque dishonour cases, has now been receiving support from people in the film industry. After the actor-comedian's surrender, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also came forward to appeal to the film and TV industry to stand by Yadav during his "challenging phase of his life."

FWICE Appeals for Financial, Moral Support

According to a release, FWICE appealed to "all producers, directors, artists, technicians, associations, and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support to help Shri Rajpal Yadav resolve his liabilities and regain his freedom, dignity, and peace of mind."

"Members and well-wishers willing to offer monetary assistance may contribute directly to Shri Rajpal Yadav or route their support through FWICE. The Federation assures complete transparency, and any funds received will be responsibly consolidated and handed over to assist him in settling his dues at the earliest," the release further stated.

Details of the Court Order

Earlier, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary had also come forward to help Rajpal Yadav. This comes after the Delhi High Court rejected Rajpal Naurang Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held.

The order came after Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court, following repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

The senior lawyer appearing for the actor submitted that Yadav was ready to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

However, the Court declined to grant any relief, observing that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026. Justice Sharma stated that since the actor had failed to comply with the surrender order, he would be heard only after he hands himself over to the jail authorities.

Following the Court's observation, Yadav's counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5.

The Court clarified that, after Yadav surrenders, he would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law.

Now, with him in jail, members of the film industry are stepping in to help him deal with his money troubles and legal issues.