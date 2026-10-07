Actor Rajpal Yadav was back before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a long-running financial dispute linked to his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. This time, the hearing took an unusual turn when Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that the actor make a good film, entertain audiences again and rebuild his image.

The remarks came as the court considered Yadav's latest payment towards the money at the centre of the dispute. His counsel told the bench that Rs 1.15 crore had been deposited in the Registry, following the court's previous directions.

The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also heard that a prospective buyer had been found for Yadav's property. According to his counsel, the buyer was willing to deposit Rs 85 lakh through demand draft by October 12.

The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that Yadav had not yet satisfied it with his conduct. The bench said it was only giving him 'breathing time'.