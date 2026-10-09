Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has collaborated with F1 star Lando Norris for a Google Android promotion. McLaren Racing welcomed her to the 'Papaya Family,' and she was seen teaching Norris Indian gestures in a special conversation.

Bollywood Meets Formula 1

After months of speculation, the iconic collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and F1 star Lando Norris is finally here. Bringing together the worlds of Bollywood and Formula 1, Google Android delivers an exciting global pop-culture crossover.

Kareena Kapoor is set to join F1 star Lando Norris for a special conversation as McLaren Racing welcomes her into the family. McLaren F1 shared a snap of Kareena Kapoor Khan on their Instagram handle while welcoming the actress to the Papaya Family, the official global community and fan base of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. "The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan," wrote McLaren F1 on their post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team 🧡 (@mclarenf1)

Kareena and Lando's Special Conversation

Google India shared glimpses of Lando Norris and Kareena Kapoor's special conversation on their Instagram handle. In the video, Kareena was seen teaching the F1 racer about Indian gestures. She also conducted a rapid-fire Q&A with Norris, asking the racer about his wins and McLaren's history in F1. View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team 🧡 (@mclarenf1)

Kareena Kapoor's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen headlining investigative drama 'Daayra'. The film starred Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the movie was "inspired by true events."

The movie was directed by Meghna Gulzar. (ANI)