Rajkummar Rao's Box Office Report: A look at his hits, misses, and box office impact
Rajkummar Rao's Box Office Records: The trailer for his film Maalik is out. The film releases on July 11th. Here's a look at Rajkummar's Bollywood career and box office performance.
| Published : Jul 03 2025, 04:10 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Rajkummar Rao has acted in 41 films so far, most of which have flopped. He has delivered only one blockbuster.
Image Credit : instagram
Rajkummar Rao started his career in 2010 with a small role in the flop film Rann.
Image Credit : instagram
His next two films, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Ragini MMS, were semi-hits.
Image Credit : instagram
Rajkummar has had a few hits like Kai Po Che!, Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Stree. His 2024 film, Stree 2, was a blockbuster, earning ₹837 crore on a ₹120 crore budget.
Image Credit : instagram
He's also had around 36 flops, including Aligarh, Dolly Ki Doli, Fanney Khan, Omerta, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Made in China.
Image Credit : instagram
His upcoming films include the gangster flick Maalik, releasing July 11th, and Mr & Mrs Mahi, currently filming and expected to release this year.
