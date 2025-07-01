The highly anticipated trailer for Rajkummar Rao's film Maalik was released on Tuesday. The trailer is packed with action and showcases Rao in his most ferocious avatar to date. The film is set to release in theaters on July 11th.

Rajkummar Rao is once again ready to create a storm at the box office. The trailer for his upcoming film, Maalik, was released on Tuesday, and it's packed with action. Rajkummar Rao dominates the trailer, showcasing his fiercest avatar yet. The trailer also features powerful dialogue. Manushi Chillar plays the lead role alongside Rao. The film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. The film will be released in theaters on July 11th. Fans are actively commenting on the trailer.

What's in the Maalik trailer?

The trailer for Rajkummar Rao's Maalik begins with a dialogue in the background: "You are the son of a helpless father, don't try to become what you are not." Following this, we see Rao's ferocious avatar. Gunshots ring out, and he says, "Being the son of a helpless father was our fate, but now you have to become the father of a strong son, that's your fate." The trailer then showcases intense bloodshed, fierce fighting, and gunfire. Rao sports a distinct look with thick hair and a long beard and mustache, a look never seen before. Another powerful dialogue stands out: "Shoot so many bullets that it hasn't been seen in the history of Pradesh." Manushi Chillar also appears in the trailer, sporting a simple look. Rajkummar Rao shared the trailer on his Instagram, writing, "Not by birth, but by fate, I will become the strong son of a helpless father, Maalik. Come meet Maalik on July 11th, only in theaters."

When will Rajkummar Rao's Maalik release?

Director Pulkit's film Maalik will be released in theaters on July 11th. Maalik is a gangster drama and action film set in Allahabad. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chillar, Megha Shankar, and Prasenjit Chatterjee.