Rajkummar Rao Looking Fat and Old? Actor Reveals Shocking Reason Behind His New Look
Rajkummar Rao recently revealed he gained weight for his upcoming film Nikam, where he plays renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, leaving fans surprised by his heavier and older on-screen look.
Rajkummar Rao recently responded to trolling about his weight gain and "looking old." He explained that he had to gain weight for the film 'Nikam,' as he is playing Ujjwal Nikam in his next movie.
Nikam is a lawyer and politician representing the Government of India. The actor said he intentionally gained weight to portray Nikam accurately. Rao is now prepping for a fitness overhaul for his next project, a biopic on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.
In a recent post, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "My identity is my art. I've finished shooting my upcoming biopic #Nikam, and yes, I had to make many body changes for it, which I love."
Rao explained he avoids artificial aids, preferring hard work for roles. For 'Nikam,' he gained weight, looked older, and thinned his hair, going against advice he also got for 'Bose' and 'Trapped'.
Rao said he gained 9-10 kg for 'Nikam' by eating pizzas, sweets, and biryani. He hopes his hard work shows in the film. Now, he's transforming to play Sourav Ganguly.
