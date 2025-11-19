- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow—Neighbour to Late Jayalalithaa (PHOTOS)
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow—Neighbour to Late Jayalalithaa (PHOTOS)
Rajinikanth, popularly known as Thalaiva or Thalaivar, is one of India's most popular celebrities, having millions of followers worldwide. Rajinikanth lives at 18, Raghava Veera Avenue, Poes Garden, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Let's check out his house.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Rajinikanth's unusual manner and delivery of dialogue make him popular, but his life is inspiring. The school syllabus of one of the top Indian education bodies includes him as the sole Indian actor.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
His followers were shocked when Rajinikanth stated he would not run in the Tamil Nadu parliamentary elections. Superstar Rajinikanth's financial situation and real estate investments remain modest despite his many hits and record-breaking earnings.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Rajni's house is in Poes Garden in Chennai. Other Rajinikanth homes are in Bengaluru and Pune, media sources said. Additionally, he owns a Chennai wedding venue and paid Rs 6.5 lakh in property tax to the Greater Chennai Corporation in October 2020.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Poes Garden. The actor lives at Rajni's home. Rajnikanth's residence costs Rs 35 crore. Most of the properties in this upscale Chennai neighbourhood are owned by politicians, judges, entrepreneurs, etc.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Where Rajinikanth's home in Chennai is located, the average pricing per sq ft is Rs 35,000, which may reach Rs 40,000 based on plot size, location, and property type. Thalaiva's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya regularly visit Rajinikanth in Poes Garden.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Rajinikanth is known for his modesty. He still drives one of his earliest automobiles around the city. A photo of Rajinikanth's home life went viral at the premiere of his movie 'Kabali' a few years ago. Someone photographed him reading on his patio at home.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Rajinikanth prefers a quiet life despite his fame. Poem Garden Rajini residence has basic, neutral décor. The house's white walls, couch, and curtains provide a peaceful atmosphere.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Rajnikanth's sitting room, where he entertains visitors, includes a wooden panel with keepsakes and pictures. These include one featuring former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee receiving the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian decorations.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Rajinikanth visited his brother in Bengaluru to seek political blessings. Before Thalaivar became a celebrity, Rajinikanth's brother backed him in everything. They grew together in Bengaluru. Even after Rajinikanth became famous, his brother Satyanarayana settled in Bengaluru with his family.
Inside Rajinikanth’s Grand Poes Garden Bungalow
Several media agencies have posted random photos of the home as Rajini's residence in Pune. The Rajinikanth family has land in Mavadi Kadepathar, his hometown near Pune.