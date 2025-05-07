Rajinikanth praises Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, calls it brave and timely
Superstar Rajinikanth has praised India's operation against Pakistan, named Operation Sindoor.
| Published : May 07 2025, 04:03 PM
1 Min read
On the 15th day after the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan. The Indian Army launched pre-dawn missile strikes on terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
After the retaliation, the army said that 'justice has been served'. The army explained that Pakistan's military camps were not attacked, only terrorist camps were targeted.
On April 22, a Pakistan-backed terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam. 26 people were shot dead. India targeted three terrorist groups through 'Operation Sindoor'.
Superstar Rajinikanth posted about Operation Sindoor on X, stating: “A warrior’s fight has begun. No rest until the mission is accomplished. The entire nation stands with you. Jai Hind.”
The fighter's fight begins...
No stopping until the mission is accomplished!
The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia#OperationSindoor
JAI HIND 🇮🇳
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 7, 2025
