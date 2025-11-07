- Home
The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will celebrate 50 years of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth by showcasing his movies. Here are 10 movies of the actor that should not be missed.
Baasha
In the 1995 cult classic Baasha, Rajinikanth shines brilliantly, portraying the humble auto-driver Manickam alongside his fearsome alter ego, the underworld don Baasha. Under Suresh Krissna’s direction, the film became a milestone in Tamil cinema, elevating Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life persona with iconic dialogue, stylish action sequences, and a transformative performance that still resonates with fans. His charisma, effortless style, and emotional depth in Baasha cemented his status as a true cinematic legend.
Padayappa
In the 1999 blockbuster Padayappa, Rajinikanth once again demonstrated his unmatched charisma and screen presence, perfectly balancing style, emotion, and mass appeal. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film traces his journey from a carefree young man to a respected village leader, showcasing his iconic dialogue delivery and signature flair. With memorable music by A. R. Rahman, a powerful performance by Ramya Krishnan, and a compelling story of pride, revenge, and redemption, Padayappa remains a landmark in Tamil cinema and a celebration of Rajinikanth’s legendary persona.
Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum
In the 1979 fantasy adventure Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, Rajinikanth captivates as Kamaruddin, bringing a unique mix of charm and intensity to the story inspired by the Aladdin legend. Directed by I V Sasi and co-starring Kamal Haasan, the film showcases Rajinikanth’s early star power, with a performance that commands attention even in a supporting role. His charisma and screen presence hint at the iconic status he would later achieve in Indian cinema.
Johnny
In the 1980 film Johnny, Rajinikanth delivers a remarkable dual performance, portraying both the clever con‑man Johnny and his lookalike barber Vidyasagar. Directed by J. Mahendran, the film combines elements of crime, drama, and identity, allowing Rajinikanth to display both charm and emotional depth. With Ilaiyaraaja’s memorable music and nuanced storytelling, Johnny stands out as a testament to his versatility as an actor beyond typical mass‑hero roles.
Thalapathy
In the 1991 film Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth delivers a powerful and nuanced performance as Surya, a brave slum-dweller whose loyalty to a feared gangster mirrors the epic friendship of Karna and Duryodhana from the Mahabharata. Supported by strong performances from Mammootty and Arvind Swamy, and complemented by Ilaiyaraaja’s evocative music, Rajinikanth brings both intensity and emotional depth, transcending his superstar persona. Thalapathi remains a landmark film in Tamil cinema and a defining role in his illustrious career.
Arunachalam
In the 1997 film Arunachalam, Rajinikanth shines in a dual-role performance that perfectly blends humor, emotion, and mass appeal. Directed by Sundar C with dialogues by Crazy Mohan, the story follows a humble villager who unexpectedly inherits a vast fortune and must spend it within a limited time to claim his legacy. With lively music by Deva and his signature charisma, Rajinikanth brings warmth and energy to the film, making it a memorable entertainer in his career.
Annamalai
In the 1992 hit Annamalai, directed by Suresh Krissna, Rajinikanth delivers a memorable performance as a simple milkman who overcomes betrayal to rise to prominence. Infusing the role with his signature charisma, energy, and emotional depth, he makes the journey both relatable and inspiring. The film’s enduring appeal lies in its mix of heartfelt storytelling, mass entertainment, and Rajinikanth’s unforgettable screen presence.
Kaala
In the 2018 film Kaala, Rajinikanth delivers a powerful and socially resonant performance as Kaala Karikalan, a leader who rises from the slums of Dharavi to protect his community. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film combines Rajinikanth’s trademark star power with themes of social justice and class struggle, reinforcing his status as not just an entertainer, but a cinematic icon who inspires audiences.
Kabali
In the 2016 film Kabali, directed by Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth delivers a deep and intense performance as Kabaleeswaran, a gangster fighting for justice and dignity for the oppressed Tamil community in Malaysia. The film combines stylish action, emotional depth, and social commentary, showcasing Rajinikanth’s ability to carry a narrative that balances mass appeal with meaningful storytelling. His commanding presence, nuanced acting, and signature charisma make Kabali a standout in his career, resonating strongly with fans and critics alike.
Petta
In the 2019 action-drama Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Rajinikanth makes a striking return to his classic mass-hero style, playing a hostel warden whose calm exterior hides a powerful drive for revenge. The film, featuring a strong ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, blends nostalgia with high-energy action, punchy dialogues, and vibrant visuals. Petta reinforced Rajinikanth’s enduring screen presence, thrilling longtime fans while captivating a new generation of viewers.