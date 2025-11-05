The Tamil film industry is buzzing with excitement as Rajinikanth teams up with Kamal Haasan for their next big project, Thalaivar173, set to release during Pongal 2027.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two of the most popular actors of South Indian Film Industry. They have a huge fanbase in pan Indian level, the latest buzz is around these two actors coming together for a big project.

Rajinikanth Joins Hands with Kamal Haasan for Thalaivar173

Two of the biggest legends of Tamil Cinema come together again for what seems to be the most anticipated collaboration of the decade. Superstar Rajinikanth joins forces with Kamal Haasan, who will be producing the actor's upcoming film titled Thalaivar173, scheduled for a release in Pongal 2027. This news is trending on social media as fans celebrate the reunion of two icons from history, who have carved a niche in Indian cinema.

Both these titans of talent started their careers under K. Balachander. Later, they walked two different paths, equally influential yet distinct within the cinema industry. While Kamal Haasan studied the aspects of acting, directing, and producing, Rajinikanth went on to become a global superstar with his unique style and charisma. And with Thalaivar173, the two will now work once again, this time with Kamal Haasan stepping in as the producer under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

What We Know About Thalaivar173 So Far

Though the makers have so far kept the tale under wraps, there is talk now that Thalaivar173 will be the latest addition to the long line of high-octane entertainers with strong social and emotional elements from both the megastars. Industry insiders hint a top-rung director and a dream ensemble-cast that will give the world a film spectacle worthy of its two legends.

Rajinikanth recently spoke about the film and said, “I am currently travelling for the Jailer 2 shoot. I am heading towards Kerala for a filming schedule, and it will consist of six days of shooting. I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that."

Pongal 2027: A Festival of Cinema

The film is to be released during Pongal in 2027, which is one of the most celebrated festive periods for Tamil cinema, and then it shall rule the box office. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Fans have already begun to predict that this collaboration will break box office records as it did in the early golden era when both actors stood side by side and ruled Tamil cinema.